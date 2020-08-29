ESPN+ Boxing Results: Daniel Dubois Sets Up Showdown With Joe Joyce By Annihilating Ricardo Snijders

Ricardo Snijders (18-2, 8 KOs) was given no respect during the build up of his heavyweight matchup with Daniel Dubois. He ultimately did himself no favors as he was easily pummeled and stopped by the British prospect.

Before Snijders could settle himself into the matchup, Dubois (15-0, 14 KOs) landed several monster shots that saw his night come to a quick and painful end. Next up for Dubois is an all-British showdown with Joe Joyce.

Sam Maxwell vs Joe Hughes

Sam Maxwell (14-0, 11 KOs) may walked away this afternoon with his undefeated record intact, but it was by far the most difficult contest of his career, as Joe Hughes (17-6-1, 7 KOs) gave the British contender all he could handle.

Much of their super lightweight contest was played on even terms until Maxwell managed to dig deep and outwork his man during the latter rounds. His extra push was rewarded with a razor close decision on the cards.

David Adeleye vs Phil Williams

It was another quick day at the office for David Adeleye (3-0, 3 KOs). The heavyweight prospect knocked his opponent, Phil Williams (3-26-1, 1 KO), into next week in the opening act Daniel Dubois vs Snijders at the BT Sport Studio in Stratford, London.