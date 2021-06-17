Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Erickson Lubin: “I Want The Best (Jeison) Rosario So I Can Show The World That I’m The Best At 154 Pounds”

Posted on 06/17/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Quietly, Erickson Lubin has put together quite the run. After suffering a first-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo in October of 2017, Lubin has gone on to win five straight. In his most recent contest, the Florida native picked up a close unanimous decision win against fringe contender Terrell Gausha.

With each victory, Lubin continues to build his already stellar resume. In an effort to reinforce it yet again, the highly rated 154-pound contender will take on former unified champion Jeison Rosario. The two are slated to be the co-main event to Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios at the State Farm Arena on June 26th.

As his fight date creeps closer and closer, Lubin simply can’t wait to add another quality scalp to his already impressive collection.

“I’m excited to be facing another ex-world champion,” said Lubin during an interview with FightHype.com. “It’s a good look on my resume. June 26th, expect fireworks.”

Rosario, 26, is looking to jump back onto the title scene after losing in blowout fashion to Jermell Charlo in September of last year and losing his 154-pound titles in the process. Rosario would hit the deck on three separate occasions before ultimately getting stopped in the eighth round. Before his untimely demise, Rosario made a name for himself as he stomped into the backyard of former unified champion Julian Williams and stopped him in front of his hometown crowd in five rounds.

Ultimately, Lubin is hoping that the same Rosario that showed up against Williams, is the one who’s standing across from him come fight night.

“I want the best Rosario. I want the Rosario that upset Jrock (Julian Williams) so I can show the world that I’m the best at 154 pounds.”

In terms of respect, Lubin has the utmost for Rosario and what he brings to the table. With that said, he views a win over the former world champion as a formality. If Lubin does in fact pick up the win, he’ll turn his full attention to July 17th. On the date in question, Charlo takes WBO belt holder, Brian Castano. The winner of their showdown will become the first undisputed champion at 154 pounds since Winky Wright in 2004.

While he doesn’t want to look too far ahead, Lubin has an eye on how things will shake out.

“I feel like after this victory right here, we’ll be for sure in line for that title. I know he got a test in front of him in Castano but I want the winner. After I take care of business here, we’ll definitely be in the talks for that.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley: "I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Pacquiao Could Pull It Off."
June 14th
Keith Thurman Explains Why He Originally Wasn't Interested In Facing Errol Spence Jr.
June 13th
Keith Thurman: "When It Comes To Anybody On This Side Fighting A Bud Crawford, I Just Think Crawford Needs To Get Away From Bob"
June 10th
"I Just Mean Business." Deontay Wilder Speaks Out On Tuesday's Press Conference With Tyson Fury
June 15th
Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: "I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him"
June 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend