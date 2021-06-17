Erickson Lubin: “I Want The Best (Jeison) Rosario So I Can Show The World That I’m The Best At 154 Pounds”

By: Hans Themistode

Quietly, Erickson Lubin has put together quite the run. After suffering a first-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo in October of 2017, Lubin has gone on to win five straight. In his most recent contest, the Florida native picked up a close unanimous decision win against fringe contender Terrell Gausha.

With each victory, Lubin continues to build his already stellar resume. In an effort to reinforce it yet again, the highly rated 154-pound contender will take on former unified champion Jeison Rosario. The two are slated to be the co-main event to Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios at the State Farm Arena on June 26th.

As his fight date creeps closer and closer, Lubin simply can’t wait to add another quality scalp to his already impressive collection.

“I’m excited to be facing another ex-world champion,” said Lubin during an interview with FightHype.com. “It’s a good look on my resume. June 26th, expect fireworks.”

Rosario, 26, is looking to jump back onto the title scene after losing in blowout fashion to Jermell Charlo in September of last year and losing his 154-pound titles in the process. Rosario would hit the deck on three separate occasions before ultimately getting stopped in the eighth round. Before his untimely demise, Rosario made a name for himself as he stomped into the backyard of former unified champion Julian Williams and stopped him in front of his hometown crowd in five rounds.

Ultimately, Lubin is hoping that the same Rosario that showed up against Williams, is the one who’s standing across from him come fight night.

“I want the best Rosario. I want the Rosario that upset Jrock (Julian Williams) so I can show the world that I’m the best at 154 pounds.”

In terms of respect, Lubin has the utmost for Rosario and what he brings to the table. With that said, he views a win over the former world champion as a formality. If Lubin does in fact pick up the win, he’ll turn his full attention to July 17th. On the date in question, Charlo takes WBO belt holder, Brian Castano. The winner of their showdown will become the first undisputed champion at 154 pounds since Winky Wright in 2004.

While he doesn’t want to look too far ahead, Lubin has an eye on how things will shake out.

“I feel like after this victory right here, we’ll be for sure in line for that title. I know he got a test in front of him in Castano but I want the winner. After I take care of business here, we’ll definitely be in the talks for that.”