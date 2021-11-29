Listen Now:  
Erickson Lubin Eyes Danny Garcia: “I’d Be More Than Happy To Welcome Him To The Division”

Posted on 11/29/2021

By: Hans Themistode

When Danny Garcia walks around his gargantuan palatial estate, it doesn’t take long before he comes across countless golden trinkets.

Though the Philadelphian has fond memories of his world title runs at both 140 and 147 pounds, the 33-year-old would feel somewhat unfulfilled if his career came to an abrupt end. Garcia’s peace of mind, would only come in the form of another title. This time, at 154 pounds.

As he continues to contemplate a move up in weight, Garcia is already of the belief that regardless of the world-class names that occupy the junior middleweight division, his skillset is a cut above them all.

“I feel like I’m better than everybody at 154,” said Garcia during a recent self-recorded video.

While Garcia has no intentions of tip-toeing around the 154-pound landscape, Erickson Lubin has become interested in testing Garcia’s theory sooner rather than later.

“Danny Garcia say he can beat all the 54 pounders,” said Lubin on his social media page. “I’d be more than happy to welcome him to the division.”

Lubin, 26, has successfully rebuilt his image over the past few years. Since suffering a first-round knockout loss at the hands of unified 154-pound titlist Jermell Charlo in 2017, Lubin has gone back to the drawing board.

As a result of his reset and step back, have been six consecutive victories. Most recently, the Florida native waged a six-round war against former champion Jeison Rosario. With both having their fair share of success, Lubin violently and suddenly stopped his man at the halfway point of their contest earlier this year.

As a direct result of his victory, Lubin now occupies the top spot in the WBC sanctioning body. In spite of his lofty standing, Lubin appears more than willing to risk his shot at a world title in order to get Garcia in the ring next.

