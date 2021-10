At the age of 26, Lindolfo Delgado (14-0, 12 KOs) has continued to show new wrinkles to his game.

After putting on a boxing clinic against Tloxing Garcia Mendez (21-5-2, 13 KOs) early on in their showdown at the Pechanga Arena, in San Diego, the undefeated super lightweight prospect scored a knockdown in the eighth and final round before picking up a wide unanimous decision win.