Although Josue Vargas was forced to learn the hard way, the 140-pound contender was confident that he would bounce back from his devastating first round knockout defeat at the hands of Jose Zepeda. But while Vargas picked up a fairly close unanimous decision victory against Nicolas Pablo Demario earlier this year, he was absolutely bulldozed earlier tonight.

Despite the public backing of the New York crowd, Vargas was pummeled in the second round against Dakota Linger.