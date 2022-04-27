Listen Now:  
Edgar Berlanga Returns June 11th Against Roamer Alexis Angulo

Posted on 04/27/2022

By: Hans Themistode

(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Edgar Berlanga vowed to punish Steve Rolls. The highly regarded super middleweight prospect started his career on fire, nabbing 16 consecutive first-round stoppage victories in a row. But, as of late, Berlanga has been forced to enlist the help of the three judge’s watching his bouts ringside. Against Rolls, that trend continued.

A jam-packed crowd at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater booed in frustration as Berlanga cruised to a lackluster unanimous decision victory. Admittedly, Berlanga revealed that his latest showing was far from his best. Come June 11th, the deleterious knockout artist will attempt to get back to violent winning ways.

Berlanga, 24, will return to the scene of his most recent crime. On the night, Berlanga will attempt to show Roamer Alexis Angulo the door.

At the age of 38, Angulo has come up woefully short when pushed into the ring against elite competition. The Columbian native was thoroughly outboxed against Gilberto Ramirez in 2018. While he did manage to pick up three consecutive victories shortly after, he was savagely stopped against David Benavidez in 2020.

Since suffering only the second loss of his career, Angulo has made only one ring appearance, a fifth-round stoppage victory over Carlos Galvan in June of 2021.

Although a boisterous New York crowd will cheer loudly for their homegrown product in Berlanga, Angulo has shown a propensity for upsetting the applecart. In December of 2018, one fight removed from his loss against Ramirez, Angulo handed Reinaldo Gonzalez the first loss of his career. The Columbian native continued that trend in 2020, becoming the first man to defeat Anthony Sims Jr., doing so via split decision.

