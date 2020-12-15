Edgar Berlanga- Puerto Rico’s New Face Of Boxing?

By: Henry Deleon

Puerto Rico, a small Caribbean island, has produced many Boxing Superstars. From the legendary Carlos Ortiz to the youngest world champion in boxing history – Wilfred Benitez. Amongst that distinguished list were also the likes of Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gomez, the heavy-handed Felix Trinidad, “Macho Man” Hector Camacho and future hall of famer Miguel Cotto. Puerto Rico, for the most part, has always had that one individual that the Puerto Ricans have always taken pride in.

Since Miguel Cotto departed the sport back in 2017, there hasn’t quite been someone that has been able to fill that “superstar” void. There have been many potential candidates including Danny Garcia, Felix Verdejo, Jose Pedraza, and Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz to now rising talent such as Xander Zayas, and Josue Vargas. But no-one’s name has made an impression more than Edgar Berlanga.

Though born in Brooklyn, New York, Berlanga is of Puerto Rican descent and whenever he is asked about his heritage, he takes full pride in it.

Edgar Berlanga is climbing the ladder in the super middleweight division, making a statement each and every time he competes. He currently holds a perfect record of 16-0. He has shown the world that he has tremendous power by stopping all 16 of his opponents within the 1st round. It’s scary to think that at just the age of 23, Berlanga holds a knockout ratio of 100%, rightfully earning himself the nickname “The Monster.”

We still have yet to witness what other abilities “The Monster” holds; but the world has been able to witness the shocking power Berlanga possesses. Despite the pandemic, Berlanga has had three performances this year and four performances back in 2019, demonstrating that he is willing to actively prove that he is Puerto Rican’s finest. Some boxing fans say they would love to see him showcase more of his skillset with a step up in opposition.

It will be exciting to see how he begins to mix up with the other big names in his division. With the likes of David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, Daniel Jacobs, David Lemuix, Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo Alvarez and many others, it’s fascinating to see what the future holds for the young prospect. One thing that’s for certain, he is proven to be quite the knockout artist.

Puerto Rico currently doesn’t have that Superstar level fighter but with a lot of potential Puerto Rican talent out there, Berlanga has definitely made a name for himself. What do you all think, can Edgar Berlanga fill that void? Can he become to Puerto Rico what Saul Canelo Alvarez is to Mexico? What Anthony Joshua is to the United Kingdom? Who would you all like to see him against in 2021?