Edgar Berlanga Eyes Showdown Against Gabriel Rosado: “We Probably Gonna Make Something Happen”

By: Hans Themistode

Chances are if you blinked during a contest involving Edgar Berlanga, then you missed the entire event. In short, it doesn’t take long for the 23-year-old super middleweight prospect to take care of business once he steps foot inside of the ring.

With 16 straight first-round knockout wins to start his career, Berlanga has gotten a noticeable amount of attention. However, he’s also gotten a considerable amount of push back as well.

Despite stopping several opponents that have never been down, let alone knocked out during the course of their respective careers, fans of Berlanga are twiddling their thumbs as they want the Puerto Rican native to increase his level of competition, something he has been quietly clamoring for as well.

Identifying an opponent that will push the New York native and allow him to bank the rounds needed for experience is easier said than done. Yet, after taking a deep dive into the names ranked above him, he’s come across one that he believes would be the perfect opponent to truly test him.

“Shout out to Gabe Rosado,” said Berlanga on his Instagram account. “We probably gonna make something happen.”

For Berlanga, he’s developed a certain dislike for most of his opponents. Often times the undefeated prospect will jump into the face of his man during the weigh-ins and exchange heated words. In the case of Rosado however, Berlanga has nothing but respect for him.

“No harsh feelings or none of that with him but at the end of the day it’s about the fans and making good fights happen.”

While it’s unclear if and when the two will actually step into the ring with one another, Berlanga wants to reassure his fans that he does in fact hear their nonstop pleas for him to take on better names. All that he asks for in return, is time.

“Everybody keeps saying oh he didn’t fight anybody but relax, next year we stepping up competition. Y’all are just so impatient.”