Eddy Reynoso Reveals What Anthony Joshua Should Work On

By: Hans Themistode

Like most, Eddy Reynoso has marveled at the physical specimen that is Anthony Joshua.

The former unified heavyweight champion stands at a towering 6’6” and possesses the sort of hulking 240 pound frame that resembles Greek Gods. Despite his impressive physique, however, Joshua has found himself on the losing end of his bouts over the past few years.

In 2019, the British native was floored four times before ultimately losing his heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz Jr. via seventh-round stoppage. Though Joshua would go on to defeat Ruiz Jr. in their immediate rematch and score a violent knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev in December of 2020, the now 32-year-old was handed a unanimous decision defeat in his lone ring appearance of 2021 against Oleksandr Usyk.

Reynoso, a former multiple-time trainer of the year and the leading man in the corner of pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez, believes Joshua is immensely talented. However, Reynoso can also see the holes in the former champions game.

“Work his distance more, better combinations,” said Reynoso as he listed what Joshua has to improve upon during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He has a lot of good traits, good physical traits but he doesn’t take advantage of them.”

Joshua, a former 2012 Olympic gold medalist, believed that with a win over his then mandatory challenger, the next step for him would be an undisputed showdown against current WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

Although Joshua still dreams of becoming an undisputed titlist, he’ll first look to regain his championship status. Immediately following his defeat, Joshua boarded the first flight to the states and began exploring various boxing gyms while speaking to numerous trainers. Amongst them, was Reynoso.

Presently, the highly touted trainer has a deep stable of fighters including Alvarez, Ruiz Jr., Frank Sanchez, Ryan Garcia, and Oscar Valdez.

Admittedly, Reynoso reveals that he would be more than willing to take Joshua under his wing and prepare him for his rematch with Usyk. Although their new partnership isn’t solidified as of yet, Reynoso appears more than willing to lend Joshua a helping hand.

“I would love to work with Joshua, why not? My job is to train fighters and I will see if I can make it work. It’s a question of the timing of the next fight. We talked with Eddie Hearn and Joshua’s management and we will see what happens.”