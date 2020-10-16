Eddie Hearn: “Vasiliy Lomachenko Will Win Every Round”

By: Hans Themistode

Most of the boxing world has been conflicted.

On some days, observers of the sport have been firmly behind unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to win his clash against fellow belt holder Teofimo Lopez. But on others, the script is flipped as they believe Lopez will decapitate Lomachenko tomorrow night.

No matter which way most are viewing their contest, most, if not all, believe it will be a close contest from start to finish.

But while the boxing world continues to flip flop between their respective picks, promoter Eddie Hearn didn’t waste any time in making his.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko will win every round,” said Hearn to IFL TV.

Hearn, of course, has seen Lomachenko up close and personal on several occasions. In back to back fights in which the British promoter was apart of, he saw Lomachenko cruise past his fighters. The first occurred in April of 2019. Hearn sat back and watched his fellow Britt in Anthony Crolla get annihilated in four rounds.

Just four months later, Hearn would again be ringside as he watched another of his fighters, this time in Luke Campbell, get toyed with by the Ukrainian.

Lopez, to his credit, has done some impressive work over the years as well. The Brooklyn native rolled over his competition which subsequently led a second round stoppage win over then title holder Richard Commey in December of 2019.

Ever since the 23 year old has stepped foot inside a boxing ring, he’s grown a reputation for not only talking smack but also backing it up. During the build up of his contest against Lomachenko, Lopez has followed the exact same script.

In short, the knockout artist has done the sort of talking that has many believing in him. With that being said, Hearn isn’t one of them.

“Great fight, great fight. Lopez has done some brilliant talking. But Lomachenko will win every round.”