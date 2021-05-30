Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Eddie Hearn: “Show Me Another Fighter At 22 Who’s As Talented As Devin Haney”

Posted on 05/30/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For the vast majority of their contest, Devin Haney looked like a world-beater. The WBC lightweight titlist took on the highly-rated Jorge Linares at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, last night.

Heading into their showdown, many believed the boxing skills of Linares would trouble Haney early on. Yet, the sharpshooting former multiple-time belt holder was simply no match for the Las Vegas, resident. Although Haney mostly dominated, he received plenty of flak for the way he responded during the championship rounds.

With Linares (47-6, 29 KOs) clearly losing on the cards, he landed a picture-perfect left, right combination at the end of the tenth which left Haney visibly wobbled. For the duration of their contest, Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) opted to clench on the inside as opposed to actually engage. But while many have downgraded his performance due to his shaky ending, promoter Eddie Hearn views it differently.

“For nine rounds it was a masterclass,” said Hearn during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He got buzzed in the tenth and had to recover, it was a good learning experience for him. Don’t forget, he was the same guy who dropped Vasiliy Lomachenko. Linares can punch very hard.”

To his credit, Haney never appeared to be on his way to hitting the deck. Pair his ability to survive the championship rounds with his overall boxing skills, and Hearn believes Haney is on his way to superstardom. In fact, the long-time promoter has a question for everyone who continues to doubt the WBC lightweight titlist.

“Show me another fighter at 22 who’s as talented as Devin Haney. It was a great win, great learning experience, I think he’s ready for all the big boys.”

With the biggest win safely in his back pocket, Haney will now go back home to his palatial estate and await what’s next. While it’s far too early to make an assumption, if Hearn has things go his way, an undisputed lightweight showdown will be next on Haney’s calendar.

“I think he should fight Teofimo (Lopez). It’s a tough fight but I would love to make that fight. It’s a brilliant fight for the division.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gilberto Mendoza, WBA President, Admits There Is A "High Probability" That Manny Pacquiao Is Reinstated As WBA Champion For Errol Spence Jr. Showdown
May 28th
Bob Arum On Errol Spence Jr. Getting The Manny Pacquiao Fight As Opposed To Terence Crawford: "We Tried"
May 23rd
Robert Garcia Believes Manny Pacquiao Could Stop Errol Spence Jr.: "I Believe It, He Beat The Shi*t Out Of (Miguel) Cotto, (Antonio) Margarito"
May 24th
He's Fought Them Both: Chris Algieri Talks Manny Pacqiuao Vs Errol Spence.
May 24th
Manny Pacquiao Unafraid Of What Errol Spence Jr. Brings To The Table: "I’m Faster and Stronger Than Him, I Love To Challenge The Top Guy"
May 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY