Eddie Hearn On Gervonta Davis: “If You Want To Just Box In House Guys, You Can’t Be A Great”

By: Hans Themistode

Despite the long list of knockouts and the undeniable drawing power of Gervonta Davis, Eddie Hearn believes his recent competition leaves much to be desired. The former three-division star is coming off the most grueling performance of his career this past Sunday night against Mexican native Isaac Cruz. While Davis would emerge victorious, for only the second time in his career, he was unable to stop his opponent before the sound of the final bell.

As Hearn continues to dissect the level of opposition Davis has faced, he can’t help but be critical.

“I think Tank is a brilliant fighter, brilliant,” said Hearn during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “But his resume is really poor.”

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, the promotional banner which Davis fights under, has long expressed his displeasure with Hearn. Recently, Leonard’s disdain for Hearn reached its crescendo as he threatened to “knock Hearn the f*ck out” if they came within the same vicinity.

Hearn, of course, acknowledges the long-standing feud he’s shared with Ellerbe. That said, Hearn has tipped his cap to his promotional rival on the job they’ve done with Davis while simultaneously criticizing their team for failing to put Davis in the ring with the likes of Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“Obviously I always go back and forth with Leonard but I can’t give these guys enough props. They’ve done a great job for him. He’s a star. But, if you want to just box in-house guys, you can’t be a great. What about [George] Kambosos? What about Lomachenko? What about Devin Haney? That’s what makes you a great.”

Following an explosive win over Mario Barrios earlier this year, Davis successfully claimed a world title in his third division. At the time, Davis held the WBA’s secondary title at 130, 135, and 140 pounds all at once. Regardless of his achievements, fans have continued to clamor for Davis to step into the ring against his contemporaries. However, Floyd Mayweather made his feelings clear that Davis will only face the names associated with Mayweather Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions.

“We work smarter not harder,” said Mayweather following the 11th round stoppage win for Davis over Barrios. “We keep everything in-house. Mayweather Promotions, PBC, I mean, we all one family. We’re not about to go and make another company great. We got plenty of fighters that’s at 140, 135, and 130. We’re going to continue to fight the fighters that we got to fight.”

Time and time again, Hearn has publicly voiced his interest in matching up Davis against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney. Still, while Hearn isn’t overly concerned with the career trajectory of Davis, the long-time promoter is steadfast in his belief that until the Baltimore native steps outside of his comfort zone and faces someone outside of the Mayweather Promotions banner, his path to greatness will be convoluted.

“Tell me a fight for Tank in-house, that will make him a great? If you want to just box in-house guys, you can’t be a great.”