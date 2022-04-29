Eddie Hearn Has High Expectations For Taylor Vs. Serrano: “This Is Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao For Women’s Boxing”

By: Hans Themistode

Henry Deleon

The moment it was originally announced that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao would officially square off, the boxing world salivated as countless consumers began anxiously emptying their bank accounts in order to buy tickets.

For years, both Mayweather and Pacquiao were considered the best fighters in the sport of boxing. However, fans would continually fulminate over the possible outcome. Following years of failed negotiations, the two ended their rivalry in 2015. While the pent-up demand resulted in 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, the fight itself was a bit of a disappointment in Eddie Hearn’s opinion.

The longtime promoter packed his bags and attended the event live in person. Although the hype surrounding the fight was at an all-time high, Hearn was displeased with the actual product.

Now, with Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano just a few hours away from taking place in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hearn believes their upcoming clash bears several similarities to Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, albeit without the stench of what he maintains was an awful fight.

“This is Mayweather vs. Pacquiao for women’s boxing but at the right time,” said Hearn during an interview with FightHype.com. “That fight massively underdelivered on the night. I left there going, that was a bit shit. You ain’t gonna leave MSG on Saturday with that same feeling.”

Taylor, 35, has established herself over the years as one of the greatest fighters in female boxing history. In addition to her spotless record through 20 professional fights, Taylor grabbed Olympic gold in the 2016 Games. Presently, the Irish native will attempt to defend her undisputed lightweight crown when she faces Serrano, female boxing’s only seven division world titlist.

Considering that Hearn has been in Taylor’s corner from the very beginning and admitting that he’s watched and cheered for Serrano from a distance, Hearn believes that the hype surrounding this fight will live up to it.

“Just watch what you’re about to see. Every Katie Taylor fight is thrilling. Every Amanda Serrano fight is thrilling, vicious, and brutal. It can only be a cracker.”