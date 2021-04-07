Dillian Whyte On Deontay Wilder: “I’d Fight Him In His Own Home, The Kitchen, The garage, The Garden, Wherever”

By: Hans Themistode

Dillian Whyte is still living off the high associated with scoring an impressive knockout win. The current heavyweight contender peeled himself off the mat in his first stoppage defeat against Alexander Povetkin in August of 2020, to push the 41-year-old on the brink of retirement.

Following the win, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) set his sights on facing some of the bigger names in the division. With unified heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua currently wrapped up in negotiations with fellow unified champion Tyson Fury, both men are seemingly off the table. However, a certain heavy-handed knockout artist is still currently available in Deontay Wilder.

The former WBC belt holder is patiently waiting on the verdict of an arbitration he is enforcing against Fury to push a third fight between them. If for some reason things don’t go his way legally, Wilder could be left without a dance partner. But before the former world titlist flips through his Rolodex to find his next opponent, Whyte believes the two should get it on.

“I think the public demand for the Wilder fight is already there, to be honest,” said Whyte to Sky Sports. “There’s a lot of demand for it already. Fighting in America doesn’t hurt and it does increase the profile and the interest, and a different fan base and following. It would be good to get a big fight in America in the summer.”

Although Whyte says he would be perfectly alright with fighting Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in America, up until this point, the British native has fought only once stateside. Presumably, Whyte would be outside of his comfort zone. But even with that being the case, the current WBC interim titlist is perfectly alright with it. With both Wilder and Whyte screaming and shouting at one another through social media and interviews for years, Whyte is willing to face Wilder anywhere at this point. Even in the most awkward of places.

“I’ll fight Wilder in Alabama if that’s what is going to make him feel secure and safe enough to take the fight. If he wants, he can have the home judges, his hometown, whatever. I don’t care. I’d even fight him in his own home, the kitchen, the garage, the garden, wherever. I just want to get hold of him and hurt him.

“I’m going to go to fight, I’m going to give it my all, and be the best I can be. I always come to fight and leave it all in the ring. I’m coming for war. I’m coming to put on a destructive display. Wherever the fight is, whatever is going on, I’m cool.”