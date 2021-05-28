Listen Now:  
Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares: Weigh-in Results

Posted on 05/28/2021

By: Hans Themistode

World title opportunities simply don’t come around every day. And with the chance to return to championship status for the first time since 2018, Jorge Linares took the first necessary step.

The former multiple division titlist stepped onto the scales weighing 134 pounds for his WBC lightweight showdown against Devin Haney. Following back-to-back wins against fringe contenders Carlos Morales and Al Toyogon, Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) positioned himself for yet another world opportunity.

In order to lace his shoulders with gold once more, he’ll have to overcome the steep odds placed in front of him by the betting public.

Haney, 22, confidently walked onto the stage and stepped onto the scale weighing exactly 135 pounds. A smiling Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) held firmly onto his title as the two faced off for the final time before they swap fists at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Regardless of the skills Haney has placed on display during his young career, he’s continued to see widespread criticism surrounding his lightweight title reign. With his championship run beginning with an email that signaled his elevation from interim champion to full belt holder, the boxing world has waited patiently for Haney to step into the ring with a bonafide threat.

As an admission from Haney indicates, he believes he’ll be getting just that.

“He’s definitely my toughest opponent up to date,” said Haney of Linares during an interview with several reporters. “He’s fast, has plenty left in the tank and he’s still a great fighter but I’m prepared.”

The action kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow night on DAZN.

