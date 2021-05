Jason Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) pulled out a razor close decision against fellow fringe contender Shane Mosley Jr. (17-4, 10 KOs) at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After Mosley Jr. seemingly got off to a fast start, Quigley managed to do just enough to pull off the victory. While one judge viewed their contest as a draw, scoring it 95-95, the two remaining judge’s scored it 97-93 and 96-94 in favor of Quigley.