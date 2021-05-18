Devin Haney: “The World Will See, I’m The Best Fighter On The Planet”

By: Hans Themistode

May 24, 2019; Oxen Hill, MD; Devin Haney steps on the scale to weigh in for his May 25, 2019 Matchroom Boxing USA fight that will take place at the MGM National Harbor in Oxen Hill, MD. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Devin Haney is putting the final finishing touches on his training camp in preparation for Jorge Linares on May 29th. The two will face off at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the 22-year-old WBC lightweight belt holder, he’s constantly heard the criticism surrounding his level of opposition. With that said, Haney knows good and well that no one will be able to critique him if he were to pick up the win. In order to do so, he made sure he left no stone unturned.

“It’s been a great eight-week camp,” said Haney. “I started in Las Vegas, got some light sparring, then traveled to the Bay Area. I spent three weeks training with Victor Conte and Remi Korchemny at SNAC. The remaining weeks, I’ve been in Las Vegas, getting great sparring work with local pros that have been pushing me hard. I’m ready.”

Linares, 35, has long called for a showdown with Haney. The two were once sparring partners several years ago and although the Venezuelan native refrained from going into detail on how those sparring matches unfolded, he expressed an extraordinary amount of confidence.

In any event, the betting public couldn’t care less about how self-assured Linares is. The former multiple division titlist is currently pegged as a heavy underdog. Considering his advanced age and his up and down performances as of late, many are expecting Haney to walk away with the win.

While he appreciates the support wholeheartedly, Haney, by and large, is paying little to no attention to those who believe he’ll pick up the win fairly easily. In no way, shape or form is Haney doubting his own abilities but simply put, he knows exactly what he’s up against.

“Linares is a great fighter that has a lot left in the tank. He has held multiple world championships in three weight classes and he’s by far the biggest step up in my career. I give my dad Bill Haney, who is my trainer, a lot of credit, we know exactly what it takes to get this done on May 29th. My skills are on another level and I will make the necessary adjustments, wear him down and completely dominate this fight. The world will see, I’m the best fighter on the planet.”