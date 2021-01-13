Devin Haney Questions Vasiliy Lomachenko: “Do You Deserve A Shot Right Now? I Don’t Know How He’s Still On The Pound For Pound List”

By: Hans Themistode

Vasiliy Lomachenko is currently pounding away at the heavy bag and working on his craft. The former unified lightweight titlist is still disappointed in the outcome of his undisputed showdown with Teofimo Lopez but he is attempting to work his way back to the number one spot in the division.

On numerous occasions, Lopez has regurgitated that he will not give Lomachenko a rematch. With the possibility of regaining his world titles off the table, current WBC belt holder Devin Haney could become a target. However, it seems as though Haney is holding onto a grudge that he has with the Ukrainian and isn’t fully ready to let it go.

“I remember a time when Loma wouldn’t even say my name,” said Haney on the Ak and Barak Show. “I was his mandatory and he wouldn’t say my name and would act like I didn’t exist. So it’s like do I even want to give you a shot right now? Or do I want to fight one of these young guys that are actually speaking my name and throwing my name in the hat. At one point, Loma wouldn’t even throw me in the hat of guys.”

For 22-year-old Haney, he was in fact the mandatory challenger to Lomachenko’s WBC crown. Despite that, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman introduced the term “Franchise Champion.” That in turn would elevate Haney to full belt holder. While he appreciated his first world title, it wasn’t the way he envisioned it would happen.

With Lomachenko now beltless, Haney believes the chips are now stacked in his favor. As far as how he views the former multiple division champion, unlike most, Haney doesn’t have him pegged anywhere near his pound for pound list. With that said, the Las Vegas, resident has several questions he would love the Ukrainian to answer.

“He would act like I didn’t even exist. So do I really want to give you a shot? Do you deserve a shot right now and I don’t know how he’s still on the pound for pound list.”