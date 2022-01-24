Listen Now:  
Devin Haney: “I Will Be At The Top Of That Pound For Pound List”

Posted on 01/24/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Devin Haney has always had high expectations for himself.

As an amateur, Haney was lauded for his slick boxing skills which led to national acclaim and a 138-8 record. Haney’s professional career thus far, has continued to go the way he expected. Having won the vacant WBC interim 135 pound title in 2019, before being subsequently elevated to full belt holder shortly after, Haney is convinced that his star will only continue to rise.

Not only does Haney believe that his overall skill set will make him a must-see fighter but with his level of competition currently rising, he suspects that it will only help him in the long run.

Following back-to-back wins over former champions Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jorge Linares, Haney snagged the most impressive victory of his career against Joseph Diaz. The two officially clashed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 4th.

Though Diaz had his moments, Haney used his overall boxing ability to win a fairly wide unanimous decision. At the age of 23, while Haney is proud to be considered one of the best young fighters in the world. Nevertheless, he believes its only a matter of time before the word young is removed altogether.

“I know that I’m a be there one day but we just taking it fight by fight,” said Haney to a group reporters. “We just going to keep adding guys to the resume and before you know it, I will be at the top of that pound for pound list.”

An achievement that will go a long way towards Haney reaching his pound-for-pound goals, would be an undisputed showdown against unified champion George Kambosos Jr.

The Australian native vehemently and defiantly walked into the backyard of former unified champion Teofimo Lopez in New York’s Madison Square Garden and proceeded to outwork and outbox his man. As a result, Kambosos Jr. pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the year.

Since being crowned a world champion this past November, Haney has urged the new titlist to face him next. In an effort to increase the likelihood that he is chosen next, Haney has not only revealed that he would be willing to travel to Australia but he has also recently received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot. He has also promised to take the second dose once their contest becomes official, something that is mandated before entering Australia.

Should their contest become a reality and Haney successfully becomes an undisputed lightweight champion, his pound-for-pound dreams could soon be realized.

More than anything, Haney not only craves worldwide recognition as the best fighter in the world but whenever the pugilistic sport is brought up in conversation, he wants his name to be mentioned first.

“I feel like I will be America’s guy for the face of boxing.”

