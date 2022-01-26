Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Devin Haney: “Gary Russell Lost To A Bum”

Posted on 01/26/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Devin Haney plopped into a comfortable chair in his palatial estate and eagerly turned on the action.

Last weekend, at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, Gary Russell Jr. attempted to defend his WBC featherweight crown against mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo. Heading in, the long-reigning champion was viewed as a sizable favorite. However, prior to stepping foot inside the ring, Russell Jr. warned his fans that he wouldn’t be at his physical best.

Still, despite his confession, Russell Jr. assured all who would listen that his pre-fight injury would not be a determining factor in the outcome of his title defense.

Early on, Russell Jr. appeared to be fine. His blinding speed was still ostensibly there and there weren’t any signs of an injury. However, at the midway point of the fourth round, Russell Jr. grimaced in pain and pointed to his right shoulder.

Although ring physicians were concerned for his well-being, Russell Jr. shrugged them off and proceeded to fight Magsayo with only one hand. From the fifth round on, the Maryland product boxed, moved, and landed numerous left hands throughout the night. Immediately after, he revealed that he suffered the shoulder injury two weeks prior to the fight.

While he believed he did more than enough to win, he was incredulous as it was announced that his reign had officially come to an end via majority decision. The moment the scorecards were read, Haney couldn’t stop himself from laughing. The current WBC lightweight champion piled onto the injury-hit Russell Jr. while simultaneously taking a shot at the newly crowned 126 pound belt holder.

“Gary Russell lost to a bum,” said Haney on his social media account.

For the better part of a year and a half, both Russell Jr. and Haney have thrown warning shots at one another over social media. Although they campaign two weight classes apart, Russell Jr. stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to move up to the 135 pound weight division to challenge Haney for his crown.

In spite of Russell Jr.’s callouts, Haney believes the now former champion was never truly interested in facing him. Although a showdown between the pair could become a reality at some point in the future, Haney is focusing most of his attention on becoming an undisputed champion.

The 23-year-old belt holder has consistently and publicly urged current unified champion George Kambosos Jr. to face him. Haney has also revealed that he would have no issue with stomping into the Australian backyard of Kambosos Jr. and stripping him of his championship status in front of his adoring fans.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gary Russell Jr. Opens Up On Mark Magsayo Pre-fight Injury: “During The Fight, I’m Sure People Will Be Able To See Something”
January 22nd
With Her Spark Returning, Heather Hardy Has Her Eyes Set On Championship Glory
January 25th
Calvin Ford, Head Trainer For Gervonta Davis, Eager For Showdown Against Vasiliy Lomachenko: “We Waiting On That Fight”
January 19th
Kell Brook On Rematch Clause: "If Amir Khan Wants Another Beatdown He Can Have One"
January 20th
An Injured Gary Russell Jr Loses His Crown To Mark Magsayo
January 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend