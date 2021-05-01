Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker Undercard Results: Dmitry Bivol Grinds Out Win Against Craig Richards

Posted on 05/01/2021

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol ended a near two-year inactivity period with a tougher than expected win against fringe contender Craig Richards.

Although the Russian contender was highly favored, Richards didn’t fade into the shadows. Instead, he bit down on his mouthpiece and gave Bivol all he could handle. While he took big shots, he remained on his feet and at times, outboxed the long-reigning champion. In the end, however, Bivol did just enough to squeak by with a unanimous decision victory at the AO Arena in the United Kingdom.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 43: Jake Paul Headlines & The Boxing World is Disgusted
April 22nd
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Manny Pacquiao - Errol Spence Is The Latest Big Fight That's Supposedly In The Works
April 26th
Canelo Opens Up On His Brother's Kidnapping, Covid, De La Hoya, and Mayweather
April 28th
Andy Ruiz Jr. Reacts To Deontay Wilder's Workout Video: "We All Have Our Little Struggles But He’s Looking Good"
April 29th
Mike Tyson: "September, I’m Gonna Fight Lennox Lewis”
April 28th
Floyd Mayweather Announces June 6th Logan Paul Fight
April 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY