Dereck Chisora On Oleksandr Usyk Clash: “I Am Not Going To Lose”

By: Hans Themistode

Dereck Chisora has made a career out of bad mouthing his opponents and getting into physical confrontations before he steps foot inside of the ring. During a 2012 build up to his heavyweight showdown with David Haye, Chisora got under the skin of his opponent on several occasions. So much so, that Haye landed numerous punches on his man during a heated face off several months before their contests took place.

Fast forward a few years later and Chisora was seen picking up a table and throwing it at the head of his opponent in Dillian Whyte during their press conference.

Yet, when it comes to his matchup with former undisputed Cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on October 31st, Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) can’t help but to like him as both a fighter and a person.

“We like the same things,” said Chisora during a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing. “We both like cars and were both family men so I like him, I’m a big fan. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s an unbelievable fighter man, he’s amazing.”

Much of the two heavyweight contenders build up has been spent smiling and taking pictures with one another, while also calling out each other out in jest. Regardless of the friendly interactions between the two though, Chisora plans on pushing all of that to the side the moment the opening bell rings.

“I’m going to go through this man. The way I’m going to come for him is going to be unbelievable. I am not going to lose that fight, I am going all out.”

A win for the 36 year old British native could see his career long chase to win a world title finally come to an end.

With Usyk currently occupying the number one position in the WBO sanctioning body, team Chisora has petitioned for their man to replace him should he win their contest this Saturday night. Currently, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua holds the WBO title in his possession as well as the WBA and IBF titles.

While it’s unknown if Chisora would vault up from his number eight ranking to number one with a win, the former title challenger wouldn’t necessarily be interested in taking on Joshua. Instead, he has his eyes set on someone else entirely.

“I think it would be a great fight to have with the Gypsy King Tyson Fury. We speak every day and he owes me that fight. He’s always telling me that he wants to give me that fight. He’s a man of his word, so that is the fight I would like to have.”

After two losses to Fury in 2011 and 2014 respectively, Chisora’s third crack at the WBC/Lineal heavyweight titlist hinges on the performance he puts on this weekend against Usyk.

Fighting for world titles is something he welcomes. So is fighting to give his fans a memorable night of boxing. But more than anything, Chisora wants to make the man in the mirror proud.

“I don’t want to let myself down, nothing else. I want it more than anyone.”