Dereck Chisora Motivated For Joseph Parker Clash: “I’m Going To Bring War And Pain”

Posted on 03/19/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Normally, Dereck Chisora can be found scowling. This time around, he couldn’t stop smiling.

With news of the heavyweight contender finalizing a deal to take on former WBO belt holder Joseph Parker, Chisora was happy as can be. After witnessing Parker pick up his fourth win in a row against Junior Fa just a few weeks ago, Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) picked up the phone and gave his good buddy a call to begin negotiations.

It may have taken a few days to get in contact with him, but once he did, the ball got rolling immediately after.

“He didn’t want to answer but he answered a couple of days later and we spoke,” said Chisora during an interview with Sky Sports Boxing. “I’m excited.”

Following a close loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk on Halloween day last year, Chisora appeared ready to get back out there as soon as possible. While the defeat to Usyk represented the 10th of his career, Chisora accounted himself very well against the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

Originally, the two were slated to face one another in 2019. However, due to a spider bite, Parker (28-2, 21 KOs) was forced to pull out. Parkers decision to remove himself from their contest didn’t come as a surprise to Chisora as he claimed he saw “fear,” in the eyes of Parker.

Nevertheless, the heavyweight contenders are officially locked in for May 1st. Presently, there is no question in the mind of Chisora that he will pick up the win. That said, he fully realizes that Parker is a legitimate threat and as such, he has enlisted the help of several notable sparring partners.

“He’s got fast hands but I got a new trainer coming in so I’m excited about that. I’ve got all my sparring partners in. Gerald Washington, I was supposed to have Bryant Jennings but he’s boxing (Oscar) Rivas again soon so I’ve got a couple other guys I’m looking at now.”

Despite his normally surly and aloof demeanor, Chisora has grown fond of Parker. The two have been seen on several occasions smiling with one another while enjoying a conversation.

Still, even with Chisora revering his opponent, that won’t stop him from attempting to dish out serious damage to him on May 1st.

“I’m going to take him to the deep end. I’m going to bring war and pain.”

