Dereck Chisora Expects To Put The “Fear Of God” In Joseph Parker

By: Hans Themistode

Dereck Chisora continues to jump in tough fight after tough fight. The heavyweight contender is scheduled to take on former heavyweight belt holder, Joseph Parker, at the Manchester Arena this coming Saturday night.

The British native is fresh off a closer than expected unanimous decision loss against top contender Oleksandr Usyk. While many were expecting Chisora to be thoroughly outclassed, the 37-year-old pushed the pace and gave Usyk a run for his money.

With the chance to face Parker presented to him, Chisora jumped on the opportunity as soon as possible. Although most are hoping for a back-and-forth slugfest, Chisora believes no one should be holding their breath. In his opinion, the chances of Parker meeting him in the center of the ring to bang it out are slim to none.

“I’m expecting Jospeh to run away,” said Chisora to Matchroom Boxing. “Most people don’t want to fight me because I’m a headache. I know for a fact he’s not going to want to stand there. I’m going to punch him up and take his ear off. The fight is going to be a great fight. We’re going to go crazy.”

For Parker (28-2, 21 KOs), he’ll look to keep the winning train going as he’s currently on a four-fight win streak. In his most recent appearance, Parker easily outworked fringe contender Junior Fa. A win over Chisora is something he believes will officially put a dismal 2018 behind him as he picked up back-to-back defeats at the hands of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) has no issue with the confidence of Parker, but ultimately, he doesn’t believe it will matter. Like always, the game plan for Chisora is a simple one. He isn’t looking to engage in a boxing match and attempt to slip and counter shots while using pretty feet work. Instead, he merely wants to find the chin of Parker and check it as soon as possible. If Chisora does, he’s firmly under the impression that it’ll be all she wrote for the former champ.

“You know the routine, war. Expect for me to deliver, I chase the guy, beat the guy, pound on the guy and destroy that guy. Just put the fear of God in him”