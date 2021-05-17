Deontay Wilder Wins Arbitration, Tyson Fury Must Face Him By September 15th

By: Hans Themistode

Despite promoter Eddie Hearn shouting from the mountain tops that a showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury was signed, sealed and delivered – Deontay Wilder patiently stood back and awaited the legal results.

The former WBC heavyweight titlist suffered a brutal seventh-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Fury in February of 2020. Refusing to go away quietly, Wilder attempted to enact his mandated rematch clause. Yet, despite both sides agreeing to meet in the ring once more, Fury grew impatient as Wilder underwent surgery on his left bicep surgery paired with the uncertainty of COVID-19 forced several postponements.

Unwilling to wait any longer, Fury claimed that he moved on and would instead pursue a showdown with unified champion Anthony Joshua. While the pair may have begun negotiating terms for a two-fight deal, Wilder was behind the scenes working with an arbitrator, Daniel Weinstein, to force Fury to meet him in the ring for a third time.

Now, after taking several months to listen to both sides, Weinstein has ruled in favor of Wilder. According to reports, Fury vs Wilder 3 must take place before September 15th.

The news of Wilder winning the arbitration comes at a bit of an awkward time. Just yesterday, Fury revealed that not only was his contest against Joshua taking place next but the British native even went as far as to give an exact date and location.

“I have got some massive news,” said Fury on his Twitter account. “I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100 percent on August 14. All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I cannot wait, I repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it.”

Wilder, 35, has sat sequestered on the sidelines since his stoppage defeat to Fury. While he has mainly remained quiet, the Alabama native has recently released several videos of himself working on his craft with new trainer, Malik Scott.

Deontay Wilder has now confirmed that Malik Scott has joined his training team and posted this two-minute clip of him training under Scott's instructions…



[📽️ @BronzeBomber] pic.twitter.com/nbom1alrZa — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 14, 2021

With Fury now obligated to step into the ring with Wilder in the coming months, Joshua could find himself standing across from former undisputed cruiserweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk. For roughly two years now, the Ukrainian has remained in the mandatory position to challenge Joshua. However, he was willing to step to the side in order to allow Joshua and Fury to settle their differences in the ring.

Usyk’s contingency plan, involved a contest against former Olympic Silver medalist, Joe Joyce. The winner of their perceived showdown was set to be awarded with the WBO interim title and a mandated date with the winner between Joshua and Fury.

Nevertheless, with Wilder winning the arbitration, he figures to throw an unexpected monkey wrench in the plans of everyone.