Deontay Wilder: Weighs Career High 231 Pounds Tyson Fury: 273

We officially have a major fight on our hands. Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) and Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) have gotten on the scale and they are ready to go.

Officially Weights

Tyson Fury: 273

Deontay Wilder: 231

Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury tipped the scales today at 273 pounds. 17 pounds heavier than what he originally weighed in for his contest against Wilder back on December 1st, 2018. And 42 pounds heavier than what Wilder weighed in at which was 231 pounds.

Everything seemed to work just fine for Tyson Fury during their first encounter. Like everyone else in the career of Wilder, he was outweighed by a considerable margin. But up until he stepped into the ring against Fury, it never mattered. It’s because Wilder lives by a simple philosophy.

The bigger you are, the harder you fall.

Standing at a ridiculous 6 feet 9 inches and weighing 270 pounds, it’s safe to say that if Fury does fall, it’ll be a painful one.



Wilder didn’t just drop Fury once, but twice during their first match. Now, with the extra pounds he’s packed on, it seems that it’ll be a much harder task for Wilder this time around.

The extra weight put on by Fury shouldn’t come as a surprise. For weeks now, the Lineal champ has told everyone that he intends to come in at a much higher weight. The additional pounds won’t be used for punch resistance and Fury knows that.

It doesn’t really matter what a fighter weighs when they step foot inside of the ring against Deontay Wilder. Unless your chin was carved from granite or molded out of steel, chances are you’re going to hit the canvas.

No, the excess weight won’t be used as a cushion for Fury but more of an added power enhancer.

“I’m going to go for round two,” said Fury a few months back when discussing how he sees this fight playing out. “I’ve been saying round two all camp and I’m going to stick by round two. I don’t know why, I don’t know when but round two is when it’s going to be.”

Fury has never been one to tell a lie. But everyone is incredulous to believe him this time around.

As for Wilder, he checked in at 231 pounds. The heaviest of his career.

With the sort of bad blood that both men have shown as of late, the Nevada State Commission surprisingly banned them from facing off.

A face off between fighters isn’t just for the fans. It’s one of the most singular important events of the entire fight week.

Still, at this point, it doesn’t matter. One more look into each others eyes would have been a great moment for the fans and the media as well, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Regardless, the weigh ins are over and the fight is officially here.