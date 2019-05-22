Deontay Wilder is Brooklyn’s Champion and Found A Home at Barclay Center

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. However, he has been officially adopted by Brooklyn and the entire New York City area.

Wilder, has continually headlined shows at the world famed Barclay Center. On May 18th, 2019, he returned to his secondary home where he would defend his crown against Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs). Much like every other bout of Wilder’s career he ended the night in spectacular fashion, as Breazeale could not withstand the power that Wilder dished out that night.

The victory represented Wilder’s fourth straight stoppage win in front of his Brooklyn fans. Time and time again, the heavy hitting Wilder has dazzled the Brooklyn crowd. In both 2016 and 2017, he won the knockout of the year awards for his work against Artur Szpilka and Bermane Stiverne. Not only were they devastating knockouts, but they also came in his secondary home at the Barclay Center.

His 2018 stoppage win over Luis Ortiz was widely regarded as fight of the year. That too was featured at the Barclay’s Center as well. No matter where Wilder fights, he has a penchant to deliver dramatic finishes, but it’s something about performing under the bright lights in Brooklyn, New York that really seem to get him going. The Heavyweight champion has always felt that love and has reciprocated it right back.

“I enjoy coming to Brooklyn,” said Wilder during a recent media interview. “I’ve had some of my dramatic knockouts here at the Barclay’s Center, I just love it here in Brooklyn.”

The hospitality that Brooklyn has given, stretches much further than simply providing Wilder with an arena to showcase his skill.

Not many fighters are afforded the opportunity to use the Brooklyn Nets, locker room as their own. The WBC champion is given that accommodation.

Memorabilia allows fans the opportunity to represent their favorite athletes. On fight week Not only did Wilder have his own section at Barclay Center which provides fans the opportunity to buy Deontay Wilder souvenirs and keepsakes, but he also has his very up pop up clothing store available inside the arena as well.

In short, Wilder has been given everything he needs in order to feel as though he is apart of the community. Brooklyn is made for the charismatic and charming. The city that never sleeps prides itself on hard working, blue collar individuals. Deontay Wilder represents everything that the city stands for. He may have been born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama but he will always be Brooklyn’s champion.