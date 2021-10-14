Deontay Wilder: “I Would Like To Congratulate Tyson Fury, Thank You For The Historical Memories That Will Last Forever”

By: Hans Themistode

There was no doubt in the mind of Deontay Wilder that he would violently put an end to his rivalry with Tyson Fury. After sharing the ring with Fury on two separate occasions, the pair squared off one, and presumably final time, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 9th, in front of a jam-packed crowd.

Following an epic back and forth battle, Wilder was unavailable immediately after due to the Alabama native being rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention. With a long list of names to thank, Wilder started from the beginning.

“Wow, what a hell of a night,” said Wilder on his social media account. “I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process.”

Wilder’s aforementioned drive and determination were on full display at T-Mobile Arena. After coming out strong in the opening round, Wilder appeared to be on his way to suffering yet another, early knockout defeat at the hands of Fury. The British native and current WBC heavyweight titlist floored Wilder in the third round.

While it wasn’t the start Wilder was looking for, he bounced back nicely in the following frame. The hard-hitting former titlist landed a straight right hand down the pike that sent Fury to the deck. Fury managed to crawl back to his feet but found himself looking up at the ceiling lights just a few seconds later.

Ultimately, the two would enjoy plenty of success throughout but it was Fury who stole the show at the end. With Wilder gasping for air and seemingly on an empty gas tank, Fury dropped his man in the tenth round before eventually finishing him off in the 11th.

Although the second loss of his career is now plastered to his record, Wilder has decided to view things in a positive light.

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome. But, after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true warrior and a true king in this sport.”

Having his hand raised in victory was the end goal for Wilder but even as he sauntered out of the ring in disappointment, he couldn’t help but notice the smiles on the faces of fans and the appreciation they exuded for the grueling battle he just endured.

“Although I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more.”

In a recent video clip, Fury was seen going to the corner of Wilder to shake his hand. However, Wilder can be heard stating “no love, I don’t respect you.”

Having had time to sit down and reflect on his rivalry with Fury, Wilder no longer appears surly with what has taken place. In the end, while Wilder may have appeared to have a genuine disdain and disgust for Fury, as he analyzes the incredible three battles they shared over the course of three years, he tips his cap in respect to Fury. In the end, the two will be intertwined in the boxing annals until the end of time.

“I would like to congratulate Tyson Fury for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.”