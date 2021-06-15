Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Deontay Wilder: “Enough Has Been Said, It’s Time To Cut Off His Head”

Posted on 06/15/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For the first time in well over a year, Deontay Wilder met face to face with the man who handed him the first defeat of his career in Tyson Fury. The two originally faced off in February of 2020 with Fury walking away with the one-sided win via seventh-round stoppage win.

Since then, the two have gone back and forth in the courtroom as Wilder sought to enforce his contractually mandated rematch. After several months of deliberation, Wilder was awarded the winner of their dispute.

During the entire ordeal, Wilder stood mostly silent as Fury would routinely rip him in the public eye. Now, after locking in an official fight date of July 24th, Wilder believes that the time for talking is just about over with.

“Enough has been said,” said Wilder during today’s press conference. “It’s time to cut off his head. Come July the 24, there will be bloodshed. Get your tickets now and I’ll see you soon.”

Fury, 32, was originally blindsided by Wilder’s victory in court. The current WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titlist was in the midst of negotiating an undisputed showdown against unified champion Anthony Joshua. Those plans, however, have fallen by the wayside as Wilder will, in fact, get exactly what he was looking for.

Recently, Fury revealed that training camp to face Wilder for a third time has officially begun. And while he’s confident that he’ll have more than enough time to deal with Wilder, the Alabama native disclosed that he has been working on his craft ever since suffering the upset loss.

For a number of months now, Wilder has unveiled several workout videos of himself and trainer Malik Scott. While the power was still evident, the Alabama native also showed off a more refined game, working on his jab, head movement and work to the body.

At no point over the course of his career has Wilder ever been lauded for his boxing ability but considering that his patent one-punch knockout power couldn’t lead him to victory, Wilder has worked on the rest of his game. With the added time off, the former long-reigning champion simply can’t wait to show off the new wrinkles to his game.

“I’ve been training non-stop during the pandemic and I’ve been building. All this time between fights is going to be good for me and bad for him. I’ve had nothing but time to progress. Whatever he does on July 24, we will have an answer for it. I’m training very hard and my mind is very violent. I’m ready to go.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley: "I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Pacquiao Could Pull It Off."
June 14th
Keith Thurman Explains Why He Originally Wasn't Interested In Facing Errol Spence Jr.
June 13th
Keith Thurman: "When It Comes To Anybody On This Side Fighting A Bud Crawford, I Just Think Crawford Needs To Get Away From Bob"
June 10th
Billy Joe Saunders On Claims He Quit Against Canelo Alvarez: "As A Fighter, I Wanted To Go On, I Would Have Loved To See How The Next Four Or Five Rounds Go"
June 10th
Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: "I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him"
June 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend