Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Deontay Wilder: “AJ seems To Have Lost The Respect He Once Had.”

Posted on 12/18/2023

By: Sean Crose

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder may not be squaring off this weekend in Saudi Arabia, but both men will be highlighting a very impressive pay per view card nonetheless. Joshua will be taking on Otto Wallin on Saturday, the same Otto Wallin who gave Tyson Fury all the towering Englishman could handle a few years back. Wilder, on the other hand, will be facing former heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker on Saturday. And, while there are questions surrounding Wider, who hasn’t fought in over a year, there’s little doubt that questions surrounding Joshua’s psyche abound in the leadup to this weekend’s fights. Joshua has lost two out his last three bouts to the brilliant Oleksandr Usyk, after all – and did not handle the second defeat particularly well.

And that sort of thing leads to questions. Wallin is no world titlist, but he came rather close to becoming one against Fury. What’s more, Wallin is a serious contender. Although Joshua is expected to emerge victorious, the vibe is that Wilder will make easier work of Parker than Joshua will of Wallin. Never one to hold back, Wilder has spoken openly about Joshua’s recent history. “AJ seems to have lost the respect he once had,” the hard hitting American claimed via the Daily Mail. “Now, with a few losses under his belt, everyone sees him as beatable and doesn’t hesitate to talk smack. That must be tough for him, going from widely respected to this. When I’m around him, I sense it.” He may well not be speaking glowingly of Joshua, but Wilder has all the reasons in the world to want the Londoner to win on Saturday.

Wilder and Joshua are said to be fighting in March, after all – provided both men emerge victorious this weekend in Saudi Arabia. “As of now, I don’t see anything preventing our fight with AJ,” Wilder said. “The only thing that might derail it is if either of us loses on December 23…but all the previous issues, like disagreements with his manager and promoter, don’t seem to be a problem anymore.” Things are looking bright, then, provided Joshua can best Wallin – and Wilder can best Parker. Although no world title may be at stake there’s no doubt that a Joshua-Wilder fight would be an enormous event. Fans have wanted to see the two in action for years – back when both were world titlists themselves.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul Scores First Round Knockout Over Andre August
December 15th
Jake Paul To Take On Thirrd Opponent This Year, Faces Andrea August On December 15th.
November 8th
Deontay Wilder: “AJ seems To Have Lost The Respect He Once Had.”
December 18th
Jesse Rodriguez: “The Sky Is The Limit For Me; Anybody, Anywhere.”
December 14th
Caleb Plant Is “Just Trying To Get That Charlo Fight.”
December 5th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend