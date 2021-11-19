Demetrius Andrade Vs. Jason Quigley Undercard Results: Murodjon Akhmadaliev Wins Wide Unanimous Decision Over Jose Velasquez

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Murodjon Akhmadaliev flexes during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Akhmadaliev will fight Daniel Roman in a Junior Featherweight match at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on January 30. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev openly admits that he was devastated when he witnessed good friend Bektemir Melikuziev suffer a shocking knockout loss. The 25-year-old super middleweight contender was brutally knocked out by Gabriel Rosado in the third round earlier this year.

Still, even with so much on his mind, Akhmadaliev compartmentalized the shocking outcome and focused on the task at hand.

In front of a fairly packed crowd at SNHU Arena, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Uzbekistan native took care of business against fringe contender Jose Velasquez.

Originally, the 27-year-old unified junior featherweight champion was set to take on mandatory challenger Ronny Rios. However, in what has become the norm, Rios was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Still, even with just a few weeks to work with, Velasquez gave Akhmadaliev all he could handle. Despite having several successful moments, Akhmadaliev eventually found his rhythm before cruising to a unanimous decision victory.