DAZN Launches In Over 200 Countries On December 1st, Offering Garcia vs Campbell and Joshua vs Pulev

By: Hans Themistode

It appears that the demise of DAZN has been greatly exaggerated. After failing to air any events for several months, the fledgling sports streaming app is set to change that with two significant boxing events in early December.

The first comes on December 5th, when lightweight contenders Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell matchup with the WBC interim title on the line. One week later, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12th.

With their boxing schedule taking shape, DAZN has decided to expand its reach. On December 1st, just a few days before Garcia vs Campbell, the steaming app will be made available in more than 200 countries worldwide.

The initial monthly price point for new countries checks in at £1.99 or $2.58 USD. A far cry from the $20 a month DAZN charges in the United States and the $99 yearly fee if customers decide to opt against the reoccurring monthly charge.

The decision to expand their reach globally stems from their supposed increase in popularity. That in turn has motivated executives to make the move.

“From the UK to Mexico to Australia, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest in our key events since first launching in 2016,” said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski. “We’re looking forward to introducing the DAZN platform around the world this December with an exciting schedule of fights.”

With billionaire owner Len Blavatnik still fully behind them and with boxing stars such as Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez still onboard, albeit the latter is currently entrenched in an ongoing legal battle with the streaming app, the company as a whole is looking to put behind them what has been a very rocky 2020.