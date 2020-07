DAZN Boxing Results: Vergil Ortiz Scores His 16th Straight Knockout

Another contest, another knockout win for Vergil Ortiz (16-0, 16 KOs). His latest victim in Samuel Vargas (31-6-2, 14 KOs) was thought to be a much stiffer opponent, but that simply was not the case.

Ortiz simply walked through Vargas much like his previous 15 opponents. With the win, Ortiz finds himself in line to compete for a world title sooner rather than later.