DAZN Boxing Results: Jessica McCaskill Pulls Offs The Massive Upset Against Cecilia Braekhus

Cecilia Braekhus vs Jessica McCaskill

Cecilia Braekhus (36-1, 9 KOs) was once a dominant champion. But like all good things in this world, her run came crashing down against heavy underdog Jessica McCaskill (9-2, 3 KOs).

The smooth boxing skills which Braekhus could always rely on, quite simply failed her on the night as she lost a close majority decision.

With 39 years of age knocking on the door of Braekhus next month, it is unclear where she will go from here.

Israil Madrimov vs Eric Walker

Throughout the short career of Israil Madrimov (6-0, 5 KOs) he looked like a freight train with arms. He absolutely bullied all of his competition, but Eric Walker (20-3, 9 KOs) would hear none of it.

Madrimov came out methodical and landed some huge shots on his man. To the credit of Walker though, he kept pushing forward and landed some impressive shots of his own.

No matter how much success Walker had throughout the match though, he simply did not do enough as he lost a clear decision on the judges scorecards. The following scores were as followed: 116-111 and two scores of 116-110 all in favor of Madrimov.

Nikita Ababiy vs Jarvis Williams

Nikita Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) had anything but a difficult night at the office against Jarvis Williams (8-3-1, 5 KOs).

The opening bout was the perfect way to kick off the night in Tulsa Oklahoma. Williams chases his man around the ring throwing looping right hands, but failed to connect with anything of note. As for Ababiy on the other hand, he simply outworked his man and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.