David Haye: “I Know How To Beat Tyson Fury”

Posted on 09/13/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Stepping back into the ring after spending several years sequestered on the sidelines was enough to get the juices flowing again for David Haye.

The former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion faced off against good friend Joe Fournier this past weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood Florida, in an eight-round exhibition. Haye scored an early knockdown on the night before seemingly taking it easy on his pal throughout.

While their contest appeared to be a lighthearted one, Haye is now eyeing a full-blown return to the ring. Although it might be wise for Haye to face lesser-known names before taking on the heavyweight divisions best, the 40-year-old British native isn’t interested in working his way up to the mountain top. Instead, he not only has his sights set on facing WBC/Ring Magazine titlist Tyson Fury but by his own admission, Haye believes he’s the only one equipped to take him down.

“I know how to beat Tyson Fury, I really do,” said Haye during an interview with IFL TV. “I’m being deadly serious. I understand why he’s so effective and no one else can see it.”

At one time, Haye was given the opportunity to put his theory to the test. In 2013, before Fury established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of his generation, the two were set to face off in the ring. However, as was the case in most of Haye’s career, he was forced to pull out of their contest due to a cut he suffered in sparring which required six stitches. Their contest was then rescheduled for the 17th of November the following year but Haye was once again forced to withdraw, this time, due to a shoulder injury.

Since then, their careers have gone in completely opposite directions. Haye would go on to take a three-year hiatus before returning and defeating fringe contenders Mark De Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj. Haye would attempt to continue his win streak but was brutally stopped in back-to-back bouts against Tony Bellew and subsequently retired.

As for Fury, the British native has scored some of the biggest upset wins in recent boxing history. In 2015, as a massive underdog, Fury ended the long-standing title reign of Wladimir Klitschko. Fury has recently followed that up with a seventh-round stoppage win over hard-hitting former titlist, Deontay Wilder.

While Fury may seem to be at the top of his game currently, Haye is still firmly of the belief that he has exactly what it takes to dethrone him.

“I’m good enough still to do it. I would have done it back in 2013. He knows it.”

