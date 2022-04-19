Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez: “I Don’t Like Caleb Plant But In All Honesty, I Need Him”

Posted on 04/19/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Farina / Mayweather Promotions

For what seems like forever now, both David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have exchanged menacing looks in person, and hurled vulgar threats at one another over social media.

The genesis of their long hatred for one another travels back further than Benavidez can remember. But, despite the amount of vitriol both men have displayed toward one another, Benavidez claims that there’s no bad blood between them. That said, however, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder is anxious to give his fellow former champion a beating of a lifetime.

“There’s no beef,” said Benavidez during a recent interview with Behind The Gloves. “I’m just going to beat the shit out of him. There’s no beef behind it, I don’t like him and he don’t like me.”

While Benavidez craves a showdown against Plant, he refuses to look past his upcoming opponent. On May 21st, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Benavidez will attempt to separate David Lemieux from consciousness. If the 25-year-old is successful in doing so, he’ll wrap the WBC interim crown around his waist.

With Benavidez eyeing an eventual showdown against Canelo Alvarez, boxing’s biggest attraction, he believes he’ll need more than just the WBC interim title to lure him into the ring.

Having watched closely as both Alvarez and Plant battled throughout 11 hard-fought rounds in November of 2021, a lightbulb flicks on in the mind of Benavidez. If the truculent former titlist is able to not only face Plant, but dispatch of him in violent fashion, he believes he’ll have Alvarez’s undivided attention.

“I don’t like Caleb Plant but in all honesty, I need him. I need him to get to the next level. I need to fight the people who fight Canelo. He needs me too. Who else is he going to fight after me? I feel like we need each other.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 57: Andy Dominguez Celebrates Big Win in AC
April 19th
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: “Fundora A Cheat Code”
April 13th
Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Yordenis Ugas Undercard Results: Jose Valenzuela Scores Spectacular Knockout Over Francisco Vargas
April 16th
Errol Spence Jr. Stops Yordenis Ugas, Calls Out Terence Crawford
April 17th
Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Yordenis Ugas Undercard Results: Eimantas Stanionis Wins WBA "Regular" Title Against Radzhab Butaev Via Split Decision
April 16th
Yordenis Ugas Unwilling To Accept Defeat Against Errol Spence Jr.: “I Came Here On A Mission”
April 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend