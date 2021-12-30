Danny Garcia Keeping An Eye On Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Showdown: “Let Me Fight The Winner”

By: Hans Themistode

Danny Garcia is still mulling over his next career move.

After a widely successful run at 140 pounds which resulted in a unified championship reign, Garcia has spent the past seven years of his career as a full-fledged welterweight. Although Garcia would go on to win a world title against Robert Guerrero in 2016 before losing his championship to Keith Thurman one year later, Garcia is still proud of what’s been able to accomplish.

Amongst a long list of names Garcia successfully defeated throughout the course of his career, his 2012 victory against Amir Khan is one of his more notable ones. Heading to their 140-pound unification bout, Khan, a former Olympic silver medalist, was viewed as a heavy favorite.

Despite the odds, Garcia blasted his man, resulting in three total knockdowns before registering a fourth-round knockout win.

Presently, Khan is set to finally close the rivalry with fellow British native Kell Brook. The two will officially clash at Manchester Arena on February 19th in 2022.

Following Khan’s shocking stoppage defeat at the hands of Garcia nearly a decade ago, he’s urged the multiple division star to face him once again. While Garcia has never shown much interest in placating his wishes, if Khan can successfully take care of business against Brook, Garcia reveals that he would be willing to give him another shot.

“Khan hates me,” said Garcia to several reporters. “He feels like he’s better than me. Let’s do it. Get the win and let’s do it again.”

Despite both Khan and Brook campaigning at 147 pounds for a number of years, both sides agreed to a catchweight of 149 pounds for their upcoming contest. With both men well into their 30s, neither are considered near their respective primes. In Khan’s most recent trip to the ring, he bounced back after suffering a sixth-round stoppage loss at the hands of Terence Crawford, by stopping Billy Dib in the fourth round in 2019.

Brook, interestingly enough, also came up short in his showdown against Crawford in November of 2020. As Garcia reveals that he would be willing to face Khan should he pick up the win on the 19th of February, the Philadelphia native is also extending his hand to Brook as well.

“Let me fight the winner.”