Danny Garcia: “I Feel Like I’m Better Than Everybody At 154”

By: Hans Themistode

Before Danny Garcia hangs up his boxing gloves for good, there’s one more thing he would like to achieve. With world titles in two separate weight classes, the Philadelphia native is extremely proud of what he’s accomplished. With that said, he believes there would be a gaping hole in his resume if his career came to a close sooner than expected.

“I wanna become a three-division world champion,” said Garcia during a self-recorded video. “That’s my dream.”

At the moment, Garcia is two-thirds of the way there. From 2012-2015, Garcia reigned over the 140-pound division as a world champion. After taking on all comers, Garcia would ditch his title in favor of moving up to the welterweight division. Once he landed in his new home, it wouldn’t take long before he was crowned as a world champion.

Following an eighth-round stoppage win over Paulie Malignaggi, Garcia outpointed Robert Guerrero to become a two division titlist. Since then, however, Garcia has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The Philadelphia star is just 3-3 in his past six fights. Most recently, he suffered the most lopsided loss of his career, a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Errol Spence Jr. in December of 2020.

While the 33-year-old is on the cusp of making the move to the super welterweight division, he admits to hearing whispers from those who are advising otherwise. Regardless of those offering their opinions, Garcia believes that he must follow in the footsteps of the all-timers who came before him.

“Everybody saying don’t go up to 154 but you gotta understand, all the greats went up in weight.”

If Garcia makes the move seven pounds north, he’ll be met with a slew of top-level contenders and world champions. In spite of sharing a division with the likes of unified champion Jermell Charlo, WBO belt holder Brian Castano, and highly ranked contenders Erickson Lubin and Tim Tszyu, Garcia is unbelievably confident that he’ll accomplish his dream of becoming a three-division world champion.

“I would like to fight anybody at 154. I feel like I’m better than everybody at 154.”