Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Daniel Dubois vs Bogdan Dinu: Fight Preview

Posted on 06/05/2021

By: Oliver McManus

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (15-1) returns to the ring on Saturday for the first time since his first professional defeat in November last year. The former British and Commonwealth champion (as well as holding a cabinet of WBO and WBC trinket titles) was outgunned and outmanned by Joe Joyce at the O2 Arena and cracked his eye socket in the process.

Six months removed from that loss, and now trained by Shane McGuigan, Dubois will be looking to loosen up against Bogdan Dinu and remind us of why we were all so excited about him.

In the opposite corner stands Bogdan Dinu: a man holding a 20-2 record, ranked #2 with the WBA and whose losses come against Kubrat Pulev and Jarrell Miller. Dinu, a bronze medalist at the 2004 Junior Amateur World Championships, was forced into the professional game in 2008 after being banned from the amateur sport amid chaos in Chicago. Dinu was due to compete at the 2007 World Championships before he, and three teammates, were accused of shoplifting at a Nordstrom’s department store on Michigan Avenue. Dinu denied any wrongdoing and no charges were pressed but he was shunned from the scene and reluctantly turned professional.

The reality of this contest, though, is that it is a perfect opportunity for Dubois to bounce back with confidence. Having had his heart questioned in the defeat to Joyce, the 23-year-old will be eager to put on a bruising performance over his Romanian opponent. The fact that victory comes with a lofty ranking with the WBA is merely a ludicrous bonus.

Nathan Heaney (11-0) faces Iliyan Markov (6-14-2) over ten rounds with an eye on big fights thereafter.

The contest, scheduled for ten rounds, will be Heaney’s first bout in front of fans since signing a promotional deal with Queensbury Promotions… and 600 of the 1,000 in attendance have bought their tickets from the popular Staffordshire man.

Heaney got his Queensbury career off to a perfect start in February when he comfortably outpointed Ryan Oliver. The 32-year-old dropped Oliver in the fifth round with a left hook en route to victory.

A former Midlands Area and IBO Continental champion, Heaney will be looking for more big nights over the course of 2021 with Markov an opportunity to stay busy and get more rounds under his belt.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury (5-0) faces his first unbeaten opponent when he takes on Jordan Grant (2-0). Grant was confirmed as Fury’s opponent on Monday morning after heavy speculation that Fury would be keeping busy against Andy Bishop (0-14). Those rumours were heartily denied by Frank Warren’s PR team who insisted Fury would see a step-up in caliber of opponent. Technically, they weren’t lying.

Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko (8-0) is, at the time of writing, scheduled to fight Ernesto Olvera (11-6-1) but the bout has yet to be officially confirmed. Agyarko enjoyed a breakout 2020 with excellent wins over Jez Smith and Robbie Chapman: the middleweight superbly crafting stoppage victories in both.

Bogdan Dinu’s managerial stablemate Daniel Buciuc (10-0) is due to face Naeem Ali (2-67-1) over six rounds; George Bance will debut against Des Newton (8-18); Adan Mohamed (1-0) is scheduled for four rounds against Luke Fash (2-59); and Liam Davies (8-0) is slated for six rounds against an opponent to be confirmed.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Floyd Mayweather Plans On Helping Errol Spence Jr. Against Manny Pacquiao: "I’m Going To Call Him And Give Him Some Pointers"
June 3rd
Errol Spence Jr.: "Once I Get That Belt, I Want That Fight With Terence Crawford But If It Don’t Happen, I’ll Probably Just Move Up"
June 5th
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Official Rules Breakdown
June 5th
Tim Bradley On Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: "He’s Going To Beat The Dog Hell Out Of Plant"
June 1st
Errol Spence Jr. Opens Up On Landing Manny Pacquiao Fight Over Terence Crawford
June 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY