Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Craig Richards: “There’s No Pressure On Me”

Posted on 04/27/2021

Craig Richards says all of the pressure is on Dmitry Bivol ahead of their clash for the WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title this Saturday May 1 at the AO Arena, Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all markets excluding the UK, Ireland, China, New Zealand and Samoa.

Richards (16-1-1, 9 KOs) delivered a Fight of the Year contender last time out in December against fierce rival Shakan Pitters as he stopped the Birmingham man in nine rounds to capture the British Light-Heavyweight crown.

Ranked at number 5 in the world with the WBA and number 7 with the IBF, ‘Spider’ earned his shot at world honours by remaining undefeated since his sole career loss against former World Title challenger Frank Buglioni in October 2017.

The Crystal Palace fighter, 30, comes into this weekend’s showdown with Russia’s long-reigning champion Bivol as a huge underdog and is all too aware of the huge task at hand, but feels he brings something to the table that none of Bivol’s previous 17 opponents possessed. 

“You come into boxing to become a World Champion – that’s always the goal,” said Richards. “I couldn’t be any happier that I have the opportunity to do that on Saturday. I’ve been fortunate to have these opportunities to push my career forwards. Getting the WBA Continental, getting myself in the world rankings. I’ve been in the top 10 with the WBA for two years now. I’m ranked a number 5 with the WBA and I’m in the top ten with the IBF as well. 

“I’ve boxed on a lot of big stages already. I’ve boxed unbeaten fighters, I’ve had pressure fights, 50-50 fights and underdog fights. I’ve really been under pressure in my career constantly. All of those experiences have pushed me and got me prepared for this moment. I believe that every step gets your prepared for the next one. I’ve taken the right steps. Now it’s another step. I’m the underdog again. I’ve had to do things the hard way to get myself into this position. 

“I know this guy is no joke. I’ve made sure I’m prepared in all areas. He’s a good fighter. He likes to be busy at times. He has decent footwork. There’s a couple of good names on his record. I don’t believe he’s boxed someone who brings the stuff I bring to the ring. I think he’s boxed a lot of different types of styles. I think my style is slightly different and I don’t think he’s crossed that yet. 

“The bigger the challenge, the more exciting it is for me. I always get up for a challenge. Every time I’m in a big Title fight when I’m the underdog, I go out there and I get the job done. I haven’t had to go through the gears yet. This is the sort of fight that will get the best out of me. I’ll show everyone what I’m really about. All I think about is that first bell. That’ the moment I really can’t wait for.

“There’s no pressure on me, there’s pressure on him. He’s the World Champion. He’s meant to be this big star. He’s meant to be this super champion from Russia. He’s going to want to go out there and look tremendous. He’ll want to make a statement, so there’s going to be pressure on him to go out there and perform. The pressure is on him, but I’m putting pressure on myself because I want to make sure I get that Title and prove everyone wrong.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Manny Pacquiao - Errol Spence Is The Latest Big Fight That's Supposedly In The Works
April 26th
Billy Joe Saunders Suspicious Of Canelo Alvarez: "We Know There’s A lot Of Corruption"
April 20th
Jermall Charlo Brings In Mark Breland: "Welcome To The Lions Den"
April 21st
Shawn Porter Gives Andre Ward High Praise: “I Feel Like He’s A Goat But People Don’t Realize That"
April 22nd
Leo Santa Cruz: "(Mario) Barrios Is A Great Fighter, Gervonta Davis Wants To Prove Himself, I Think That's A Great Fight"
April 19th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY