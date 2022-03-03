Conor McGregor Would Welcome Partnership With Eddie Hearn

By: Hans Themistode

Conor McGregor has always kept a close eye on what’s taking place in the boxing world. The polarizing Mixed Martial Arts figure still has a sour taste in his mouth stemming from his last boxing venture.

In August of 2017, McGregor ditched his 4 ounce MMA gloves and opted to try his hand at boxing. For his pro debut, McGregor took on newly inducted Hall of Famer, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The two would tour the world while hurling every derogatory curse word in the book at one another.

In the end, their unconventional methods worked as their pay-per-view event generated 4.3 million buys, the second most in combats sports history.

Even with McGregor fattening his wallet considerably, earning reportedly north of $100 million dollars, he was despondent by the final result, losing via 10th round stoppage.

Ultimately, McGregor would love the opportunity to add a boxing world title to his enormous MMA collection. Although he isn’t sure when he’ll make his return to the squared circle, he does have an idea who he would like to work with.

“Sure, why not?” Said McGregor when asked if he would be interested in working with promoter Eddie Hearn during an interview on Seconds Out. “I have no problem with Eddie. He’s always been respectful to me. He’s doing big things in boxing. All the love in the world to Eddie and the Matchroom team.”

Hearn, of course, has morphed into one of the more premier figures in the boxing world. The longtime promoter recently wrapped up a three-fight deal with who many consider the best fighter in the world in Canelo Alvarez.

Along with Alvarez, Hearn has also promoted current IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, rising welterweight contender Conor Benn, and former unified heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua.

Even with McGregor expressing a desire to dibble and dabble in a boxing ring once again, he admits that at the moment, his focus is somewhere else.

“There’s loads of options but MMA is where it’s at for the minute.”