Chapter III: Undefeated Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Meets Former Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas For Epic Summer Showdown

Two heavyweight kings are set for a third world title showdown as undefeated WBC world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury puts his title on the line against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder Saturday, July 24 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The resumption of one of the great heavyweight feuds, Fury vs. Wilder III will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Tickets go on sale TODAY, June 15 at 12 p.m. PT and can be purchased at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.



“I’m excited to once again be fighting in Las Vegas, the home of The Gypsy King,” Fury said. “For the last 18 months, I’ve been living rent free in Wilder’s head. He got smashed to pieces in our last fight, and for some reason, he wants it again. Let’s go. The Big Dosser is getting knocked spark out.”

Wilder said, “Nothing has changed. It’s still one face, one name, one champion – Deontay Wilder. I’m in the best shape of my life. July 24, I’m going to show the people why I’m still the baddest man on the planet.”



Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), from Manchester, England, has held the lineal heavyweight crown since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. His comeback from substance abuse and mental health issues inspired millions, and it was the two fights against Wilder that propelled him back to the top of the heavyweight heap. Their December 2018 draw — with Fury rising off the deck in the climactic 12th round — elevated both men to the forefront of the boxing world. Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round of their one-sided February 2020 rematch; however, Wilder wanted an immediate third crack at his 6’9, 270-pound adversary.



Wilder (42-1, 41 KOs), a 2008 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, won the heavyweight title in January 2015 and re-energized the heavyweight division, captivating fans with his electrifying power and charisma. Wilder held the WBC heavyweight world title for more than five years, notching 10 consecutive successful defenses, more than all-time greats Mike Tyson, Joe Frazier and Lennox Lewis, while earning a reputation as one of the most devastating punchers in boxing history. Nine of his 10 title defenses ended via knockout, including a pair of come-from-behind victories over Cuban star Luis Ortiz and a one-punch, first-round demolition over 2012 U.S. Olympian Dominic Breazeale. Wilder’s knockout ratio of more than 93 percent still stands as the highest for any heavyweight champion, past or present.