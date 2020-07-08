Carlos Takam vs Jerry Forrest: Fight Preview and Weigh-in Results

By: Hans Themistode

Heavyweight contender Carlos Takam has little time to waste. At the age of 39 and having failed in his lone attempt to win a world title in October of 2018 against Anthony Joshua, Takam can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

However, with three straight victories under his belt, he is making one final push to contend for a championship once again. His latest opportunity to headline another fight card, came courtesy of perpetual cheater Jarrell Miller.

The Brooklyn born Miller was slated to take on Jerry Forrest tomorrow night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those plans were immediately scrapped once Miller failed a pre-fight drug test. Fans and media members castigated Miller. Takam however, praised his drug cheating ways as he was chosen to fill in and take on Forrest.

The COVID-19 infected sports world will now be watching Forrest. Something that he hasn’t always been comfortable with. The fringe contender has come up short in his three most high profiled fights against Michael Hunter, Gerald Washington and most recently Jermaine Franklin.

Even with those blunders, the Louisiana born product can find himself on the road to title contention with a win over Takam in the main event tomorrow night which will air on ESPN at 8 PM ET.

For the entire fight card weigh-ins, scroll below.

Carlos Takam 245.7 pounds (38-5-1, 28 KOs) vs Jerry Forrest 225.6 pounds (26-3, 20 KOs)

Carlos Castro 123.8 pounds (25-0, 10 KOs) vs Cesar Juarez 124.4 pounds (25-8, 19 KOs)

Joshafat Ortiz 130.8 pounds (7-0, 4 KOs) vs Joshua Orta 132.7 pounds (6-0, 2 KOs)

Fred Wilson Jr. 159 pounds (6-0-2, 2 KOs) vs Donte Stubbs 159.5 pounds (6-1, 2 KOs)

Peter Cortez 147.5 pounds (2-1, 1 KO) vs Corey Champion 147.6 pounds (1-3, 1 KO)