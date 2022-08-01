Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Carl Frampton On Michael Conlan: “People Want To See A Good Fight And He Understands That”

Posted on 08/01/2022

By: Sean Crose

“Michael Conlan could have taken a much less risky fight for his return to the ring at the SSE Arena on Saturday night,” writes former titlist Carl Frampton for the Belfast Telegraph, “but to his credit he is jumping in with Miguel Marriaga who is a major threat despite being at the veteran stage of his career.” Conlans’ last fight was back in March when he was knocked out in the 12th and final round of a terrific battle with Leigh Wood. Conlan was looking to win his first world title at the time. He ended up getting knocked out of the ring. No matter. Both Conlan and Wood fought so gamely that there was little to criticize either man about.

Still, Frampton is impressed that Conlan wasn’t interested in facing a soft touch upon his return. “Once I heard who the opponent was going to be,” Frampton writes, “I thought it was a very brave fight to take.” While the 30-5 Marriaga doesn’t have the fan support Conlan has, he’s been pitted against the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Nicolas Walters and Oscar Valdez, all of who were undefeated and riding high when they met Marriaga in the ring. Expect the Colombian native to make the most of his opportunity after the opening bell rings Saturday in Conlan’s native Belfast.

“Marriaga is a puncher, a good fighter who fought at world level before, so this just shows what Mick is all about as he is willing to take a fight like this,” Frampton writes. “He is a big puncher and that always carries a threat because you can out-box someone for long periods and then get caught in the end.” As Frampton points out, “that is what happened to Mick against Leigh Wood.” Should Conlan have learned from any mistakes he may have made against Wood, Frampton believes the Irishman can emerge victorious on Saturday.

“I back him in this one,” Frampton writes , “and give him all the credit in the world for taking such a risky fight. People want to see a good fight and he understands that.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Danny Garcia Outclasses Jose Benavidez
July 31st
Danny Garcia Steps Into The Unknown
July 25th
Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career
July 28th
Johnny Nelson On Deontay Wilder Returning To The Ring: "I Still Doubt It"
July 23rd
Keith Thurman Channels Muhammad Ali: "I’m Too Pretty, I'm Too Blessed DSG Can Never Pass The Keith Thurman Test!"
August 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend