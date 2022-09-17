Canelo-Golovkin Undercard Preview

By: Sean Crose

What is perhaps the most anticipated fight of the year is going down this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight championship of the world against Gennady Golovkin in what will be the third matchup between the two. Both the first and second Canelo-GGG fights were as impressive as they were controversial (the first bout ended in a draw, while the judges ruled the second for Canelo, leading to screams of pro-Canelo scoring that still haven’t been silenced). The scheduled 12 round main event this evening will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay Per View, along with a rather interesting undercard.

Photo: DAZN

Twenty-two year old Texan Jesse Rodriguez impressed a whole lot of people last June when he stopped Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the eighht round of their WBC super flyweight title bout. The undefeated 16-0 Rodriguez will be defending that title tonight against the 28-4-1 Israel Gonzalez in a scheduled 12 rounder. Gonzalez last saw action back in April when he bested Misail Garcia Acevedo by UD. Rodriguez is expected to win this one, but you can never be too certain in this sport.

The popular Gabriel Rosado will also be on this evening’s card as the 26-15-1 warrior takes on the 18-1 Ali Akhmedov in a scheduled 10 round middleweight affair. Rosado last saw action back in April when he dropped a majority decision to Shane Mosley Jr. The hard hitting Akhmedov, who analysts feel should win this one, was last in the ring back in December when he knocked out Paul Cuesta in the first round.

Lastly, the undefeated, up and coming middleweight Austin Williams will be taking on the 18-2-1 Kieron Conway in a scheduled 10 rounder. William’s last saw action back in April, when he knocked out Chordale Booker in the first round. Conway was last spotted stopping Greogry Trenel in five just last month. Williams, who has nine knockouts on his eleven fight resume, is expected to take this one, but the slippery Conway might make it interesting.