Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith: Official Fight Prediction

By: Hans Themistode

Normally around this time, Canelo Alvarez is busy patting himself on the back after a successful year. However, with a worldwide pandemic pushing the Mexican native’s 2020 debut back by several months, Alvarez will look to make the best of a truncated year.

The jokes surrounding the size difference between Alvarez and his opponent later on tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in Callum Smith, have been prevalent. With that being said, the massive height and reach advantages won’t stop Alvarez from bullying Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) on the night.

For the British product, he’s a relative unknown stateside. Yet, just one look at his credentials is all you need to see to understand just how good he is. With both the WBA and Ring magazine super middleweight titles around his waist, Smith has made it look easy for the majority of his career.

While wins over the likes of George Groves and John Ryder have been solid, both fighters and everyone else that he has faced, pale in comparison to Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs). In short, the former four-division world champion is the best fighter in the world.

The pressure is on the shoulders of Alvarez on the night. Something that he has grown accustomed to. His hold on the best fighter pound for pound is constantly being challenged. But with a definitive win over Smith later on today, he’ll leave no doubt as to who is the best in the world.

Official Pick: Canelo Alvarez

Callum Smith is receiving little to no respect from outsiders and it doesn’t make any sense. He’s an undefeated fighter with an impressive resume who holds just about every physical advantage over Alvarez.

Still, there’s a reason why Alvarez is considered the face of boxing. Expect him to pick up the victory tonight but not without some difficulty.