Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders Undercard Results: Kelvin Davis Picks Himself Up Off The Deck, Decisions Jan Marsalek

With his younger brother, Keyshawn Davis, also on the card, older brother Kelvin Davis (2-0, 1 KO) stepped into the ring first. In only his second pro fight, Kelvin took on journeymen Jan Marsalek (8-3, 7 KOs) on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas.

After two fairly even rounds, Kelvin began letting his hands go early and often, hurting his man several times. With the victory seemingly in the bag, Marsalek took a huge step back and landed a monstrous left hand that sent Kelvin to the deck. While he appeared hurt, he managed to climb back to his feet and pull off the unanimous decision victory.