Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders Undercard Results: Frank Sanchez Takes Home Awkward Victory Over Nagy Aguilera

Everything was going the way Frank Sanchez envisioned it. The heavyweight contender was thorouhgly outboxing Nagy Aguilera on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders earlier tonight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

While Aguilera was clearly overmatched, the heavyweight fringe contender showed no quit. Well, up until he did. After Sanchez seemingly grazed the back of the head of Sanchez in the sixth, Aguilera hit the deck. He attempted to make his way back to his feet but fell flat on his back in an over exaggerated sort of way. As the ringside doctor stepped in to examine him, Aguilera refused to get up.

In what appeared to be an attempt to pick up the win via disqualification, Aguilera’s plan backfired as the scorecards were called upon. Shortly after, Sanchez was easily given the unanimous decision victory.