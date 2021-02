Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Undercard Results: Zhilei Zhang And Jerry Forrest Battle To Majority Decision Draw

After getting dropped in the first round, Zhilei Zhang appeared to be on his way to an easy night at the office. Another series of knockdowns in the second and third seemingly confirmed it.

However, Forrest would hear none of it. The heavy underdog rallied in a huge way, including a final round which saw Zhang holding on for dear life. Forrest was rewarded for his efforts when the final bell rang as he given a majority decision draw.