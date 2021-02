Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Undercard Results: Marc Castro Destroys John Moraga

It didn’t take long for super featherweight prospect Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KOs) to walk right over his opponent John Moraga (1-3, 1 KO).

With a quick knockdown in the first round, Castro quickly followed that up with another in the second round, this time due to a body shot. While Moraga managed to make it to his feet, he was sent back down to the canvas. From there, the referee immediately waved off their contest.